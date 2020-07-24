Mary Olivia Henderson, 69, of Paducah, died at 8:07 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Metropolis, Illinois.
She was a member of Way of Christ Bible Fellowship Church, a receptionist/clerk at West Kentucky Allied Services, and a veteran of United States Army.
She is survived by four brothers, George W. Matthews of Chicago, William E. Henderson of Kernersville, North Carolina, Dan Overstreet of Paducah, and Lubie Overstreet of Louisville; four sisters, Anne Green, Ora L. Overstreet, Jennifer L. Overstreet, and Carolyn S. Overstreet, all of Paducah; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Euphrates Henderson and Laverta Young Overstreet; and two sisters.
There will be no services.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle and leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
