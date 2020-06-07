BURNA — Mary Helen (Roberts) Head, 90, of Burna, and the Cedar Grove Community ,passed from this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Head was born on October 7, 1929. She loved her family and was very caring and devoted to them. She was an accomplished seamstress who loved to sew, a great cook, and attended many ballgames in support of her children and grandchildren. She was also a member of Hampton United Methodist Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Connie (Richard) Watkins of Ledbetter, Marilyn (Mike) Riley of Salem, and Sheila (Darryl) Chittenden of Salem; one son, Stan (Lisa) Head of Salem; nine grandchildren, Dr. Cara (Karl) Hammonds of Paducah, Crista (Jonathan) Maddux of Marion, Kyle (Tasha) Riley of Paducah, Kurt (Brittany) Riley of Paducah, Andrea (Garrett) Carman of Hardinsburg, Brett Chittenden of Salem, Mary Beth Head of Paducah, Jennifer Head of Salem, and Cameron Head of Salem; 11 great grandchildren, Carsen Hammonds and Caiden Hammonds both of Paducah, Catelynn Maddux and Caleigh Maddux both of Marion, Baleigh Riley, Sadie Riley, Leah Riley, Layton Riley and Landry Riley all of Paducah, Logan Carman and Gavin Carman both of Hardinsburg; one brother, Vernon Roberts of Evansville, Indiana; and one sister-in-law, Fran Arnold of Indianapolis, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Grover C. Head; granddaughter, Leigh Ann Riley; parents, Jim and Myrtie Roberts; two brothers, James Roberts and Johnnie Roberts; five sisters, Laura Dunning, Susie Woodring, Mayme Phillips, Rebecca Vertz, Faye Roberts.
Funeral services will be Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Service, with Rev. E. J. Saint officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Friends may visit from noon until the funeral hour, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Condolences may be left online at www.boydfuneraldirectors.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.