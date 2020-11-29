Mary Rogers Handley, 93, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her home.
Prior to her retirement, she worked as a transcriptionist at both local hospitals and was also an office manager at different doctor and insurance offices in Paducah.
She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She is survived by a sister, Martha Rogers Scent of Louisville; a niece; and eight nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Herbert “Herb” Wayne Handley; a daughter, Buff W. Handley; a sister; and two brothers. Her parents were Clifford and Eva Nelms Rogers.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with the Rev. Jamie Broome officiating.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to: Immanuel Baptist Church, 3465 Buckner Lane, Paducah, KY 42001.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message or light a candle.
