Mary H. Carneal Christian, 87, of Paducah, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

She was born on April 8, 1936, at Ragland in McCracken County. Mary had a servant’s heart. She crocheted hundreds of baby blankets for family, friends, and charities. She also visited shut-ins when they were sick or needed care and dedicated herself to serving others. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” She treasured her children and especially loved her role as grandma. Her love of family was further demonstrated by her meticulous research into her family history. Mary loved walking with her neighbors and exercising at The Gym and cherished the fact that she was their oldest active member.

