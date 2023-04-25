Mary H. Carneal Christian, 87, of Paducah, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
She was born on April 8, 1936, at Ragland in McCracken County. Mary had a servant’s heart. She crocheted hundreds of baby blankets for family, friends, and charities. She also visited shut-ins when they were sick or needed care and dedicated herself to serving others. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” She treasured her children and especially loved her role as grandma. Her love of family was further demonstrated by her meticulous research into her family history. Mary loved walking with her neighbors and exercising at The Gym and cherished the fact that she was their oldest active member.
Mary was a charter member of Concord United Methodist Church and could be found providing hospitality with doughnuts and coffee, serving on the congregational care committee, leading children’s Sunday School classes and other committees. She worked for several companies including Modine Manufacturing Company and VMV Paducahbilt. She was a former Board member of the Kentucky Workers Comp Funding Commission and received the Kentucky Colonel and Duchess of Paducah Awards. She graduated from Heath High School and Draughon’s Business College.
Mary is survived by her three sons; Charles Christian, of Paducah, Donald Christian and wife, Leigh, of Madison, Alabama, and Ronald Christian and wife, Vicki, of Ft. Thomas; two grandchildren, David Christian and Caroline Christian; and step-granddaughter, Katy Lorch; and step-great grandson, Conley Lorch; and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Billie R. Christian; her parents, Charles Monroe Carneal and Vernona Parker Carneal; and two brothers, Carlton Carneal and J. T. Carneal.
Please join us in celebrating her life at noon Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Joel Jackson and Rev. Brian Nance officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in La Center.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service hour of noon Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Memorial contributions may be made to Concord United Methodist Church Congregational Care Committee (which she helped organized and served passionately until physically unable to do so) 5178 Hinkleville Rd., Paducah, KY. 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy, light a candle of remembrance and share a “Hug from Home” at www.milnerandorr.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Christian as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.