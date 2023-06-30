Mary L. Gray, 71, of Paducah, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was a member of Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries. She was a former employee of Union Carbide/Lockheed Martin and a retiree from Arkema Inc.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Tyree L Gray and Donald E Martin, Jr. and her father, William T. Coble.
She is survived by one daughter, Leticia Gray-Overton of Paducah; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her mother, Bessie Marie Clark; two brothers; six sisters; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Monday, July 3, 2023, at Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries with Thaddyeus W. Thompson, Sr. and Leticia Gray-Overton officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home 2 — 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, and again from 11 a.m. — noon Monday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
