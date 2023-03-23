Mary Frances Hayden Cocke, 89, of Paducah, passed into eternal life on Monday, March 20, 2023.
She was born in the St. John Community of McCracken County to the late Charles Jesse Hayden and Anna Bell Bullock Hayden.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 6:03 am
Mary Frances Hayden Cocke, 89, of Paducah, passed into eternal life on Monday, March 20, 2023.
She was born in the St. John Community of McCracken County to the late Charles Jesse Hayden and Anna Bell Bullock Hayden.
She was a member of Rosary Chapel Catholic Church and was a retired secretary for Metzger Packing Company.
She is survived by her son, Tony Cocke and wife, Denise Manning of Paducah; Jule and Tommy Taylor of Atlanta, Georgia; four grandchildren, Brittany Hocker and Joe-Thomas “JT” Manning of Paducah, Micah Bailey of Louisville, and Chelsea Taylor of Atlanta, Georgia; her sister, Ruby Gibson of Melber, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Thomas O’Reilly Cocke Sr.; infant son Thomas O. Cocke Jr.; and son, Timothy O. Cocke; her siblings, Dorothy Hayden, Burnell Hayden, Georgia Collier, Edna Peeler, Charles Hayden Sr., and Thomas Millard Hayden.
Private family visitation and private family services will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Private family burial will follow.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Rosary Chapel Catholic Church 711 Ohio St. Paducah, KY 42003.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
