METROPOLIS, Ill. — Mary Ruth Parker Fossie, 93, of Metropolis, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2022.
She is survived her grandson, Jevin Jeron Laron Fossie; Jevin’s mother, Jeanette; and adopted grandson, Carl; and many friends and other family members.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with a graveside service immediately following. She will be buried in the Fossie’s family plot, Masonic Cemetery, Metropolis.
She is preceded in death by parents, Bonnie Mae and James Parker; step-father, Ollie Puckett, husband, William Edward Fossie, and son, Edward Jerome Fossie.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
