MAYFIELD — Mary F. Rose, 84, of Mayfield, born June 20, 1937, from humble beginnings left this world on June 25, 2021, in the presence of her children.
She was a good and loving mother and a doting grandmother. She was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker.
She is survived by two sons, Roger (Alice) Rose of Pryorsburg and Richard (Tanya) Rose of Oakland, Tennessee; three daughters, Connie (Terry) Jackson of Mayfield, Bonnie (Mike) Wilson of Mayfield, and Donna Dublin of Mayfield; one brother, Jerry (Betty) Mills of Marshall County; and eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lee Rose; her parents, Wilford and Rosa Bennett Mills; and her sister, Martha York.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Chad Lamb officiating. Burial followed in the Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield.
Pallbearers were Sam Lindsay, Jacob Lindsay, Nathan Jackson, Ethan Rose, Connor Wilson and Chris Clapp.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield was in charge of arrangements.
