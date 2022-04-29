AURORA — Mary Evelyn Cassity, 84, of Aurora, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was a home maker, a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church and attended Ferguson Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Dr. David Cassity of Benton, and Mark Cassity of Murray; one sister, Fran Beale of Benton; and two grandchildren, William Cassity and Julie Clayton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hayden Cassity. Her parents were Oliver Clyde and Vena Pearl (Nimmo) Jones.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, April 29, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home, Jeremy Hudgin officiating. Interment will follow in Ferguson Springs Cemetery.
Friends may call 9 a.m. to noon Friday, at the funeral home.
