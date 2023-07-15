Oct. 2, 1931 — July 11, 2023
Born in Livingston County, to Homer and Mary Euline Dae, Elois was a member of Reidland Baptist Church. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Oct. 2, 1931 — July 11, 2023
Born in Livingston County, to Homer and Mary Euline Dae, Elois was a member of Reidland Baptist Church. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Elois Quertermous is survived by her husband of 74 years, F. Wayne Quertermous; her daughters, Joan McReynolds (Lonnie) of Paducah and Karen Gorden (Daniel) of Centerview, Missouri; her son, Kent Quertermous (Tammy) of Paducah; her brothers, Phillip Dae (Faye) of Marshall County, Gary Day (Linda) of Livingston County, and Larry Day (Mildred) of Tiline; her grandchildren, Darren Hack (Kelly), Brandon Duncan (Kim), Nathan Hack (Kristie), Elisa Cantu, Laura Cantu (Louis Bar), Elias Cantu (Kristin), Jarred Hack (Amanda), and Justin Quertermous; her great-grandchildren, Cody and Alex Duncan, Anna and Ellie Hack, Zackary, Christian and Cameron Quertermous, Katelyn, Karlie and Evan Hack, Annsley, Kylee and Silas Hack, Elliana, Ethan and Emma Cantu, Isaac and Olivia Ream; her great-great-grandchildren, Briley and Blake Stokes, Eva Quertermous; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Elois was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Dae and Mary Euline Bagley Dae; her sister, Erma Christine Joiner; her brothers, Leon Day, Leroy Day, Kenneth Dae, James Allen Day, Charles Dae and Jimmy Dae.
Elois was vivacious and full of life, light and love. She enjoyed fishing, camping, square dancing, and playing cards with friends and family. She especially loved being Wayne’s wife, a mother, and a grandmother, and she was really good at it.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Jim Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Rosebower Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.