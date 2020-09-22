BENTON — Mary Grace Ellwood, 95 of Memphis, Tennessee, formerly of Calvert City, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She retired after 20 years of service with Dover Elevator Corporation and in retirement, worked as a medical secretary for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Calvert City for many years. In her later years, she was a founding member of the Calvert City Community Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Lorna E. Roper of Paducah, Karen W. Jackson of Smyrna, Tennessee, and Lisa M. Collins of Memphis; four grandchildren, Deanna Darnell of Mayfield, Geoffrey Droke of Palma, David Droke of Beulaville, North Carolina, and Maria Boudreaux of Valrico, Florida; 17 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Geoffrey Ellwood; a brother; and two sisters. Her parents were Martino Tursi and Grazia (Luizi) Tursi.
A public memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. today, September 22, 2020, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home in Benton. The Rev. Dr. Jon Faraone will officiate. No public visitation is scheduled, but the memorial service will be available online and may be viewed at www.collier
She asked that memorial contributions be sent to Christian Appalachian Project, 485 Ponderosa Drive, P.O. Box 1768 Paintsville, KY 41240.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.