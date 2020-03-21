DEXTER — Mary Elizabeth Elliott, 62, of Dexter, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Murray.
She is survived by her husband, John Elliott of Dexter; two daughters, Casey Atkins of Murray, Teneill Elliott of Portage, Indiana; a son, Clayton Elliott of Ocala, Florida; two brothers, Bill Pirtle, Elijah Pirtle of Charlotte, Tennessee; two sisters, Mable Powell of Madison, Tennessee, Jeanie Whitesell of New Concord; 10 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no public service. Burial was in the Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
