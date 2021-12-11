VIENNA, Ill. — Mary Ellen Davis, 83, died on Monday, Dec. 6, at Mercy Health Hospital.
Mary Ellen graduated from Vienna High School, got married and moved to Washington, D.C. when her husband was drafted, where she worked as an editorial assistant at the Washington Star Newspaper. She was a partner in Electronic Maintenance Company and ran the Manpower Employment Agency in Paducah for several years. She served as the executive assistant to the president of the West Kentucky Easter Seal Center. She enjoyed bowling and bridge with her friends.
She was involved in all of her children’s and grandchildren’s activities, leading the Brownies, Cub Scouts, and organizing fundraising and parents’ groups for the Lone Oak High School football team, cheerleaders and Kentucky Colonels Marching Band. She taught Sunday school at Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Her grandchildren, Billy and Bryan, spent most of their summers with her. She lived in Upper Arlington, Ohio, for 10 years, where she took care of Mary Caroline, Christian and Colin and rarely missed one of their sporting events or dive meets. She was beloved by her grandchildren and their friends, and drove them around in a red sports car.
She was lucky to meet her husband John hen she moved back to Paducah. He thinks she had the most beautiful smile he has ever seen. They enjoyed ten years together.
Mary Ellen was known and loved for her fierce love and pride of her loved ones and for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. She put others first and very reluctantly accepted help for herself.
Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, John Lester Davis; her daughter, Deborah Turner Holstein; her grandchildren, William “Billy” Paul Turner, Bryan Charles Tuner, Mary Caroline Holstein, Christian David Turner Holstein, Colin Reilly Holstein; and great-grandchildren Caprice, Alliyah and Addison Turner; Noah, Juliet, and Viola Turner; her former daughter-in-law Tammy Turner; and dear friend Kristy Barker.
Preceding Mary Ellen in death is her son, David Paul Turner; her parents, Cassie and Cleve Gaskill; and her first husband, Paul Gene Turner.
A private family memorial service will be held.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
