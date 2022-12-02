Mary Ellen Brooking, 86, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Mary Ellen was born on March 25, 1936, in Paducah to William “Bill” and Francis O’Nan. She enjoyed reading, making ceramics, rock painting and taking care of her family in any way she could. One of her greatest accomplishments was the book she wrote about her son, Mark.

Service information

Dec 4
Visitation
Sunday, December 4, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Dec 5
Service
Monday, December 5, 2022
10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Dec 5
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, December 5, 2022
10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
