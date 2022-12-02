Mary Ellen Brooking, 86, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mary Ellen was born on March 25, 1936, in Paducah to William “Bill” and Francis O’Nan. She enjoyed reading, making ceramics, rock painting and taking care of her family in any way she could. One of her greatest accomplishments was the book she wrote about her son, Mark.
Mary Ellen is survived by one daughter, Ellen Pace (Jerry); one son, Keith Brooking (Mary); sisters, Barbara Robinson (Kelly), Jane Manning, Ann Criswell, Victoria O’Nan; brothers, Albert O’Nan (Doloris), Johnny O’Nan (Lena), Richard O’Nan; granddaughter, Marianne Hawes, great-grandchildren, Beckett Hawes, Kinleigh Hawes; step-grandchildren, Jessica Pace, Phillip Pace; sister-in-law, Diania O’Nan, and Chip Mills (Tonya) who she loved like a son.
Mary Ellen is also survived by eight step-children, Betty Jean O’Donnell (Tim), Fran Motsay (Diane), Ron Motsay (Teresa), Mary Rose Elling, Candida Welker (Craig), Joel Motsay (Sookjin), Tom Motsay, Phil Motsay (Robyn), along with several step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Leo Brooking; second husband, Francis Motsay; son, Mark Brooking; infant son, William Anthony; brother, Jimmy O’Nan, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Mary Ellen’s nephew, Kelly Robinson, officiating the service.
Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205, Kentucky Organ Donation Affiliates, 10301 Linn Station Road, Louisville, KY 40223, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
