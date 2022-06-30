Mary Elizabeth Theobald, 97, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Southgate Nursing and Rehab Center in Metropolis, Illinois. Mary was born on May 19, 1925, in Hardin, to the late Leemon Owen Miller and Pansy Elizabeth Phillips Miller. Mary was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Mary was retired from Lourdes Hospital where worked as a pharmacy tech. She enjoyed cross stitching and was an avid reader. Mary was a former volunteer for Lourdes Auxiliary,
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Ann (Palmer) Warren and Rose Marie (David) Heine both of Lone Oak; one son David (Paula) Theobald of Oceanside, California; two brothers, Harold (Anna Lou) Miller of Benton, Kentucky, and Jim (Sharon) Miller of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Amy (Alan) Vick, Brad Weitlauf, Lisa (Seth) Hancock, Jeff (Jessica) Heine, Elizabeth (Charlie) Witt, Nathan Theobald and Sivan Rose Theobald; and 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death two sisters, Martye Ward and Nelle Cole; three brothers, Bobby Miller, Mike Miller, Leemon Miller, Jr., and her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Rev. Gary Clark officiating. Visitation will be beld Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 116 S. 6th Street, Paducah, KY 42001; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.