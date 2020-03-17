MAYFIELD — Mary Elizabeth Nelson, 93, of Mayfield, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Mrs. Nelson is survived by one son, Johnny (Aimee) Nelson of Mayfield; four daughters, Brenda Nelson of Mayfield, Cece Howard of Paducah, Donna (Jim) Allen of Mayfield, and Bonnie (Joe) Paul of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; a loving niece, Teresa McAlpin; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Charles C. Nelson; one son, Tommy Nelson; two brothers, Joe Sanders and Charles Larry Sanders; one sister, Joyce Barber; and her parents, Marvin and Mae Ella Crawford Sanders.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Nelson will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. The Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Jr., the Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Sr. and the Rev. Ben Stratton will officiate. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Charles E. Nelson, Shane Yancey, Corey Yates, Corey Ray, Gail Dobson, and Buddy Rushing. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
