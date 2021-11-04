Mary Elizabeth Metcalf, 74, of Brookport, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with David Atwell officiating.
Mary attended Waldo Baptist Church and loved her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Danita Harris, of Brookport; brother, Gary Bryant, of Brookport; sister-in-law, Joyce Bryant, of Pekin, Illinois; four grandchildren, Amber Howard (Con), of Paducah, Ashley Frey (Brandon), of Highland, Illinois, Blake Harris, of Brookport and David McDonald; and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brian “Bubba” Douglas; parents, Richard and Neicy Bryant; and brothers, Vernon Bryant and Charles Bryant.
Visitation with the family will be held from 1 — 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Mary’s name to the American Heart Association 2141 W. White Oaks Drive, Suite A, Springfield, IL 62704. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
