Mary Elizabeth Hendrickson, 70, of Paducah died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paducah. She was of the Christian faith.
Mrs. Hendrickson is survived by her husband, Billy Hendrickson of Paducah; one son, Larry Hendrickson (Betty Jo) of Paducah; one daughter, Helen Latham (Allen) of Paducah; four brothers, William Helton, Jerry Helton, Charlie Helton, and Rev. James Helton; five sisters, Ruth Cunningham, Anna French, Teresa West, Deanna Pearson, Wilma Williams; seven grandchildren, Kristina Brown, William Hendrickson, Adam Hendrickson, Emily Hendrickson, Boone Hendrickson, Joshua Hendrickson, and Zeb Hendrickson; and four great-grandchildren, Arianna Streetman, Willow Brown, Cadence Hendrickson, and Garrison Hendrickson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ruth Lorine Helton; and two brothers, Bobby Joe Milton and Alfred Helton.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at 260 Sheehan Bridge Road, Paducah, KY 42003 with Bro. Richard Dobbs officiating.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
