Mary Elizabeth Goatley Dowdy, 86, of Wickliffe, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at her home.
Elizabeth was born in Graves County on April 1, 1936, to the late William and Mary Ballard Goatley. She was a member of Anchor of Hope Church in Wickliffe. Elizabeth worked for over 28 years as a cook at Chris’ Diner in Wickliffe. She loved to spend her free time after retirement making quilts for family and friends.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Jerry) Trainer of Wickliffe; one sister, Pauline Gore of Mayfield; two step-sons, Galen (Ruthie) Dowdy and David (Carol) Dowdy, both of Wickliffe; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Dowdy; one step-daughter, Naomi Walker; two step-sons, Leon and Paul Dowdy; one sister, Evelyn Akey; one brother, Paul Goatley; and her parents.
Funeral services for will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Dee Hazlewood officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Church Cemetery in Wickliffe.
Visitation will be held from noon until the service time of 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Dowdy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.