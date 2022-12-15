MURRAY — Mary Elinor Outland, 84, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Outland was born on July 8, 1938, in Orlinda, Tennessee, to the late Paul M. Webb and Edith Trenary Webb. She retired as the executive assistant to the provost at Murray State University and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murray, Kentucky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Lynne Outland Fenner; as well as one son, Michael “Mike” Outland.
Survivors include her husband, Charles D. Outland of Murray; they married on March 3, 1956, in Orlinda, Tennessee; one daughter, Dr. Beth Outland Jones and husband Bill of Chesterfield, Missouri; one brother, William P. Webb and wife Denise LaBelle of Sandwich, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Dr. Maryann L. Fenner of Kingston Springs, Tennessee, Dr. Amanda Jones Harmon and husband Alex of Safety Harbor, Florida, Caroline Jones Wibbenmeyer and husband Paul of Cotopaxi, Colorado, Paul Fenner and wife Catey of Nashville, Tennessee, Nate Jones and significant other Lauren Ruth of St. Louis, Missouri; one great granddaughter, Hayden Fenner; and one son-in-law, Roger Fenner, Kingston Springs, Tennessee. She is also survived by Webb, beloved pet.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Mike Crook officiating. Burial will follow in the Outland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon — 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
