BEULAH — Mary E. Edwards, 78, of Beulah, died at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Parkview Nursing & Rehab in Paducah.
She was a homemaker and a member of Milburn Baptist Church.
Survivors include her two daughters, Theresa Lipscomb of Gadsden, Alabama, and Tammy Harris of Fancy Farm; a brother, Bud Blackwell of Rosebud, Oregon; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Russell Edwards; father — Barney Blackwell and mother — Francis Bennett Blackwell; and sisters — Thelma LeRoy and Brenda Blackwell.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Rev. Glen Stewart will officiate with burial to follow in the Milburn Cemetery. Friends are invited to call after noon Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
