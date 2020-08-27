Mary Edna Parrish, 77, of Metropolis, passed away at 4:33 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Services will be held at noon on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Aikens-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Justin Wolfe officiating.
Mary was the Owner/Operator of Ft. Massac Fish Market. Mary was united in marriage to William “Bill” Parrish on January 28, 1961.
Mary is survived by her husband of 59 years, William “Bill” Parrish; daughter, Lisa Parrish; son, Kenny Parrish; daughter, Tammy Faughn; grandchildren, Caitlyn Parrish, Macey Parrish, Cody Parrish, and Cody Barger; sister, Anna Randolph; several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Freeman and Gracie Mae (Gurley) Jones; sister, Zelda Elam; brothers, Arno Jones and Elwin Jones.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
