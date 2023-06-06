Mary Edith Wurth was born April 13, 1920, to Riley and Dora Durbin in Paducah and passed to eternal rest, June 3, 2023.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Denis; her infant daughter, Therese; her sons, Roscoe and Jerry; great-granddaughter, Hope Olivia Wurth; brothers, Richard, Alton, and Paul; and sisters, Deva, Pearl, Sister Dorothy Marie, and Sister Jean Marie.
She is survived by her daughters, Marge (Bill), Dottie (Milton); sons, Bob (Vickie) and Denis, Jr. (Diann); nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Barbara and Joyce; and brothers, Lawrence and Bennie Durbin.
“E” and “Grandma E” as she was fondly called, worked at Lourdes Hospital, beginning in an entry-level position in the cafeteria in 1963 and advancing into the position of food production coordinator, until her retirement in Feb. 1986.
A dedicated volunteer in her Community and Church, Edith, lovingly and generously gave her time and talent. She received many awards and recognition over the years for her service: State Recognition of the Conrad Feltner Award; named Kentucky Colonel in 1986 and in 2004; named Duchess of Paducah in 1995; in 1996 Knights of Columbus presented her with a plaque for faithful and exceptional service and an award of merit. In 2004, she was given the Alben Barkley Distinguished Citizen Award. Edith won over 50 ribbons and champion awards for her fruits and vegetable exhibited at the McCracken County Fair each year.
Edith was an active volunteer at Lourdes from her retirement in 1986 until Feb. 2020, each Tuesday covering the Marshall Nemer Information Desk and each Wednesday working in the Gift Shop. She coordinated the bi-monthly blood drives for 20 years and Memorial services for Pastoral care held bi-monthly. She baked goods and volunteered for Lourdes Auxiliary fundraisers, including the Christmas Bazaar and Lighting of the Tree Ceremony, some of her favorites.
Edith was a devout Catholic and actively involved with her Church, St. John the Evangelist Church: she founded the Bereavement Committee (Funeral Meal), directing its activities for many years; she was picnic chair for 40 years and started and directed the dinner meals for the annual picnic for many years; she assisted in yard sales, fish fries, and was a member of the Quilting Committee, which met weekly. Edith was a beautiful and skilled quilter.
In 2008, Edith was the recipient of the Sophia Award, an honor from the Diocese of Owensboro, given to a member of a parish who exemplifies stewardship in their lives. Edith viewed this award as one of her most cherished.
Edith volunteered in 4-H for 55 years, some of which included leadership positions. She was an active participant in the McCracken County Extension Office and served as a judge for the county fair and 4-H demonstrations and speech. She was an active member of the McCracken County Homemaker Club for 40 years, being named County Homemaker of the Year in 2008. She was active in the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for 20 years, helping with the clothes closet and other projects.
Edith was also actively involved in the Daughters of Isabella, a charitable organization of Catholic women founded on the principle of its motto; Unity, Friendship, and Charity.
Kentucky basketball and St. Louis Cardinals held high priority with Edith, with her even attending a couple of Cardinals games. On her 100th birthday, Coach Cal presented her with a personalized picture.
An excellent cook, Edith loved huge family gatherings where she prepared all the food. She loved being surrounded by her family, placing a high value on all being together in her home. She was happiest when she was surrounded by family.
The family would like to give special thanks to her loving caretakers; Susie, Cindy, Jamie, Faye, Sara, and Stephanie, and the Lourdes Hospital/Mercy Health Hospice Team. Additionally, the family expresses gratitude to Father Bruce and Deacon Bill for their many visits and prayers.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 6705 Old US Highway 45 South, Paducah, followed by interment at St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. Prayers will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, Kentucky, 42002-7100.
