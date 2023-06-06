Mary Edith Wurth was born April 13, 1920, to Riley and Dora Durbin in Paducah and passed to eternal rest, June 3, 2023.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Denis; her infant daughter, Therese; her sons, Roscoe and Jerry; great-granddaughter, Hope Olivia Wurth; brothers, Richard, Alton, and Paul; and sisters, Deva, Pearl, Sister Dorothy Marie, and Sister Jean Marie.

Service information

Jun 6
Mass
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. John Catholic Church
6705 Old US Hwy 45 South
Paducah, KY 42003
