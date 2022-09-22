BANDANA — Mary E. Romain, 98, of Bandana, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Dec. 6, 1923, in Memphis, TN to her parents Charles Lewis Parrish, Sr and Delma Mae Schultz Parrish. Mary was a member of Bandana United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and was involved with Methodist Women. Her and her husband Homer owned service stations in Oscar and Bandana where she was the book keeper. She volunteered countless hours of her time at His House in La Center. In her spare time she loved to quilt and crochet. Mary was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother and friend. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her family, church family, and her friends.
Mary is survived by one son, Edward Thomas (Tommy) Romain of West Paducah; three daughters, Deloris Hatler of Bandana, Anita Campbell and her husband Thomas of Lovelaceville, and Peggy Romain of Gilbertsville; 10 grandchildren, Mitzi Joiner and her husband Gary of Ledbetter, Robin Pegram of Kevil, Scotty Romain and his wife Sherry of West Paducah, Roy Campbell and his
wife Ember of Kevil, Jewell Campbell and his wife Christina
of Corpus Christi, Texas, Marla Cooper and her husband Todd of Barlow, Flint Renfrow and his wife Rita of Barlow, Klint Renfrow and his wife Candace of Kevil, Kristie Lee Gholson of Wisconsin, Michael William Gholson and his wife Kelly of Paducah; 13 great-grandchildren and 27 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Homer Romain; two brothers, Charles Parrish and Jimmy Parrish; one sister, Dixie Holder and her parents.
Visitation for Mary will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, with Rev. Bob Cain officiating. Interment will follow at La Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be sent to Bandana United Methodist Church, c/o Mikey Hatler, 81 Needmore Road, La Center, KY 42056.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Romain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.