BANDANA — Mary E. Romain, 98, of Bandana, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Dec. 6, 1923, in Memphis, TN to her parents Charles Lewis Parrish, Sr and Delma Mae Schultz Parrish. Mary was a member of Bandana United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and was involved with Methodist Women. Her and her husband Homer owned service stations in Oscar and Bandana where she was the book keeper. She volunteered countless hours of her time at His House in La Center. In her spare time she loved to quilt and crochet. Mary was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother and friend. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her family, church family, and her friends.

