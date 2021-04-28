METROPOLIS, Ill. — Mary Edith (Dabbs) Crossland, 86, of Metropolis, died at 5:35 a.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She is survived by two daughters, Dianne Crossland and Linda Crossland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Bobbie L. Crossland, and two nephews.
Services will be at noon Friday, April 30, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with the Rev. David Deem officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home of Metropolis is in charge of arrangements.
