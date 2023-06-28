Mary Colleen “Connie” Herrmann, 92, died peacefully June 24, 2023 at Hardin County General Hospital, Rosiclare, Illinois. She was born Feb 23, 1931, in Alvaton, to Oscar and Mary Alice Kirby who precede her. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard (Bernie) after 64 years of marriage. They were blessed with 4 children, Michael (Gail) Herrmann, Patricia (Bob) Koch, Deborah (Charles) Soward, and Donna Steinkamp who all survive. Connie was loved and admired by eleven grandchildren, Samantha Austin, Cassie Belford, Janet Cohorst, Hannah Soward, Robert Soward, William Soward, Sam Herrmann, Ben Herrmann, Alice Steinkamp, Rachel Jessee, and Jack Steinkamp, and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and David Kirby, sisters-in-law, Virginia Drechsler, Mickey Kirby, and brothers-in-law, Murl Mayes, Robert Frey, Tony Drechsler. She is survived by sisters, Naomi Mayes, Phyllis Frey, and brother Bobby (Gina) Kirby.

Service information

Jun 30
Mass
Friday, June 30, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
5646 Blandville Road
Paducah, KY 42001
Jun 30
Visitation
Friday, June 30, 2023
8:30AM-10:00AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
5646 Blandville Road
Paducah, KY 42001
