Mary Catherine Wicker of Reidland, passed away on Monday morning, June 29, 2020, at Spring Creek Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Murray. She was 97 years old.
Mrs. Wicker was a member of Reidland Methodist Church. She was the loving wife of the late J.P. “Jack” Wicker and the mother of a daughter, Betty Rose (Paul) Johnson, of Benton; and a son, Morris Dale (Carol) Wicker, of Aurora; and a sister, Sue Darnell of Murray. She had four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Burrow; brothers, Charles Morris, William Morris, Doyce Morris and Joseph Edward Morris.
Mrs. Wicker worked all her adult life at many jobs in the Paducah area. She was a seamstress at a clothing department store in Paducah in the late S0’s and a server at the late Holman’s and Curtis Grace’s restaurants in Paducah. She served as a cafeteria cook at Reidland High School in the 60’s. After her time working for the school district she began keeping children in the home that she and “Jack” shared and they became loving “grandparents” to many from infant to middle school age youngsters for lots of years.
Catherine was a skilled home seamstress for many friends and family sewing formal to casual wear for both men and women during the time she sat with children and for a while after. She and “Jack” were “grandparents” to the many friends that her son and daughter brought into their lives over the years and many of them continued to stay in touch with “Miss Catherine” until the very end.
After “Jack” was called to be with the Lord in 1991, she began managing and cleaning house for, gardening with and running errands for David Boswell, LLD. They enjoyed a true friendship as well as an employee/employer relationship until she became physically unable to continue working and moved in with her children and then into assisted living facilities.
Catherine lived a long and blessed life full of family, friends and children. How can we who remain, in our grief, hope for more.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Brent Morris officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Reidland United Methodist Church, 5515 Reidland Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes the a minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
