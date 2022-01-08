Surrounded by loved ones, Mary Catherine Kincaid, 94, of Paducah went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. While she will be deeply missed, we know she is in paradise after a life well lived for the Lord.
She was born to Nevil William and Ethel Hopewell Gatewood on Nov. 11, 1927, in Paducah. She married her husband, Harry O. Kincaid (lovingly called Buddy by Mary Catherine) on June 29, 1948. They went on to have four sons and traveled the world in service to our country. After Buddy’s retirement from the Air Force in 1973, they returned to Paducah to settle down near their family. Mary Catherine was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, friends and church community. Her Christian faith was the foundation she lived her life upon. She poured her faith, love and energy into being a wife, mother, grandmom, and dear friend to many, sharing her faith in Christ with those she loved as well as those she encountered at church and in her community.
She was an active member of First Baptist Paducah and served in various ministries over the years alongside her brothers and sisters in Christ. She spent many hours in fellowship and service with her dearest sister in Christ, Jane Kolb. Her family is so grateful to Jane for how she loved their mother like a sister. Mary Catherine was widowed in 2004.
She is survived by her sons, Keith, Brian, Rob, Todd Nevil (Gina); 11 grandchildren, Chris (Leslie) Kincaid, Meagan (David) Honaker, Scott Kincaid, Michael Kincaid, Mary Kincaid, Courtney (Ryan) Kincaid, Kelsey Kincaid, Savannah Kincaid, Zane Kincaid, Luke Hagg and Elli Hagg and 12 great-grandchildren.
Family and loved ones are invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. Jan. 15, 2022, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery, 1335 North 13th St., Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lourdes Hospice Foundation Fund, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-9961 in memory of Mary Catherine Kincaid.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.