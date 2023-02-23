MAYFIELD — Mary Jo Carson, 66, of Mayfield, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Mills Manor.
She is survived by her husband, Mickey Carson; children, Walter Woodall and Natasha Quezada; five grandchildren; and nine siblings, Calvin, Allen, Benny, Marvin, Linda, Brenda, Cathy, Sally, and Wanda.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Douglas, Henry, and Robert. Her parents were Thomas Turner and Maxine Thrope Feezor.
Services will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Tim Ivey will officiate the service and burial will follow at the Heard Cemetery in Melber.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, February 24, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Carson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.