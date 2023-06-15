Mary Ellen Carrico, 87, of Paducah, died at 9:22 p.m Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was a retired beautician and a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of over 64 years, Paul Eugene Carrico; daughters, Paula Jean Englert of Paducah and Laura Beth Wright (Winfield) of Durango, Colorado; sons, Kevin Matthew Carrico of Boaz, and Richard Alan Carrico of Paducah; sister, Eugenia Morgan of Alabama; her brother, Troyce Ledbetter of Florence, Alabama; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Hilton Ledbetter, Sr. and Hettie Odell Duncan Ledbetter; three sisters and four brothers.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Friends may call 5 — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
