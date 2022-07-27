Mary “Carlene” Dannenmueller, 88, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Carlene Bevill was born on Nov. 9, 1933, in Cairo, Illinois, to the late Carl and Mary Bevill. Carlene graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Cairo in 1951. Carlene then went on to pursue her calling as a nurse, and graduated from DePaul Hospital School of Nursing in Saint Louis, Missouri, in 1954. Carlene served 27 years as a circulating nurse in surgery at Western Baptist Hospital, where if you were a co-worker of hers, you were probably given a nickname of “Lucy” or “Lucifer,” due to her inability to remember names.
While at nursing school, Carlene was set-up on a blind date through a couple of friends with a young businessman, Bill Dannenmueller. Despite a rough first date, that probably consisted of Bill doing 99% of the talking, the pair were later married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cairo, Illinois, on Aug. 25, 1956. The newlyweds then moved to Paducah, where they set down roots and had three children.
Mrs. Dannenmueller was awarded the Diocese of Owensboro’s Sophia Award for Outstanding Senior Citizen in 2009 alongside Bill. Carlene and Bill’s three children attended St. Mary School System, where she was constantly seen volunteering for school activities and attending sporting events.
Carlene dedicated much of her life to helping and caring for others. After retirement, she was a volunteer at both Superior Care nursing home helping with Bingo, and at her home parish, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, as the director of funeral meals for several years.
While nursing was her professional calling, being “Nanny,” a name she wore like a badge of honor, was by far her favorite job. From walking miles in a snowstorm down Buckner Lane to only be picked up by the National Guard, determined to make it to the birth of her youngest grandchild, to countless visits to state parks, and making tens of thousands of hand-decorated cutout cookies for every holiday. It would be a tough call on who loved who the most, Nanny or her grandkids. Even in her last years, the joy that her grandchildren (and great-grandchildren) brought to her could be seen by the ear-to-ear grin on her face.
Carlene’s other passions included a love of Ireland, hosting family dinners, and tracing her genealogy by visiting libraries and cemeteries across the country.
Carlene is survived by her three children, Suzanne Dunn (Robby) of Plano, Texas; Steve Dannenmueller and Sharon Scheer of Paducah; six grandchildren, Sarah Ferguson (Robert), Brittany Al Ahmar (Roy), Ryan Dunn, Jessica Cowley (David), Carly Hollensbe (Leland) and Zoe Dannenmueller, and four great-grandchildren Maguire, Vivian, Maroun and Caleb; one sister, Pat Palazzola (Luigi); several nieces and nephews, as well as the countless other lives she touched. She is proceeded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Tom Bevill; and sisters Jane Dawson and Rosie Keistler.
The family would like to extend their most heartfelt appreciation to Ms. Sharon Luchesi. We are beyond grateful for her support, love and kindheartedness to Nanny (and Bill). Additionally, thank you to the staff at Mercy Health Hospice and Providence Point Nursing Home.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospice, 225 Medical Center Dr. Suite 203, Paducah, KY 42003; or Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky & Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
