Mary “Carlene” Dannenmueller, 88, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Carlene Bevill was born on Nov. 9, 1933, in Cairo, Illinois, to the late Carl and Mary Bevill. Carlene graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Cairo in 1951. Carlene then went on to pursue her calling as a nurse, and graduated from DePaul Hospital School of Nursing in Saint Louis, Missouri, in 1954. Carlene served 27 years as a circulating nurse in surgery at Western Baptist Hospital, where if you were a co-worker of hers, you were probably given a nickname of “Lucy” or “Lucifer,” due to her inability to remember names.

Service information

Jul 30
Mass
Saturday, July 30, 2022
10:00AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
5646 Blandville Road
Paducah, KY 42001
Jul 30
Visitation
Saturday, July 30, 2022
8:00AM-10:00AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
5646 Blandville Road
Paducah, KY 42001
