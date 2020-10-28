DEXTER — Mary Lee Burkeen, 87, of Dexter, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee “R.L.” Wallace and Mary Ruth Futreee; and one grandchild. She was a member of the Palestine United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her husband, Rufe “Bill” Burkeen, Jr.; daughters, Diane Norwood and Laura Mitchuson; sons, Larry Burkeen and Mikeal Burkeen; brother, Robert Wallace; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Rev. Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in the Elm Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Palestine United Methodist Church, 2356 Palestine Church Road, Dexter, KY 42036 or Anna Mae Owen Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
