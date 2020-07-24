METROPOLIS, Ill. — Mary Virginia Cagle Bremer, of Metropolis, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020, her 96th birthday.
A graveside service will be held at noon today, July 24, 2020, at the Masonic Cemetery in Metropolis with the Rev. Jon Cockrel officiating.
There is no public visitation.
