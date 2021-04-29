BENTON — Mary Frances Susan Borders, 83, of Benton, died on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
She was a nurse’s aide at several local medical and long-term care facilities and was a faithful member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Billy Lee Massengill Jr. of Phenix City, Alabama; two daughters, Christine Pierce and Tina Maria Lee Massengill, both of Benton; three stepsons, Gary Allen Borders of Benton, Rickie Borders of Calvert City and David Clinton Borders of Benton; three stepdaughters, Brenda DeBoe of Paducah, Shelia Borders of Cleveland, Ohio, and Pam Will of California; a brother, Oliver Brown of Paducah; 11 grandchildren; 14 stepgrandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Audie Ludd “Jack” Borders; a son, Jerry Lee Massengill; two grandsons; two great-granddaughters; six brothers; and a sister. Her parents were Charles Ashley and Agnes (Bennett) Brown.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, in Benton, with Bill Amberg and Nathan Ruggles officiating.
Interment will follow at Scotts Chapel Cemetery in Smithland.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Missionary Baptist Church — Mission Fund, P.O. Box 153, Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
