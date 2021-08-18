BENTON — Mary Bodeau, 87, of Benton, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Parkview Nursing Center in Paducah.
Born Sunday, July 15, 1934 in Thompsonville, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Charles Armes and the late Irene Fletcher Armes. She was the wife of the late Donald Bodeau.
She is survived by her daughters, Diana Blaine Sherard of Paducah, Suzanne Bodeau of Benton; sisters, Shirley Carter of Carmi, Illinois, Donna Long of Johnson City, Illinois; sister in law, Sandra Bodeau of Johnson City, Illinois; grandchildren, Natasha Etheridge, Cody Hild, Amanda Thomas, Hillary Slade; and great-grandchildren, Addy Etheridge and Archer Etheridge
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Randal Bodeau, Fredrick Allen Bodeau, Bruce Dale Bodeau; brother, Norman Armes; sister, Sharon Bosonac; and grandchild, Brandy Bodeau.
A memorial service for Mary and her son, Randal, will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home. Chris Flemming will be officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
