CALVERT CITY — Mary Joyce Bobo, 90 of Calvert City, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at her home.
She was a member of North Marshall Church of Christ and was a dog groomer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
CALVERT CITY — Mary Joyce Bobo, 90 of Calvert City, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at her home.
She was a member of North Marshall Church of Christ and was a dog groomer.
She is survived by her sons, Danny Louis Bobo of Calvert City, David Featherstone Bobo of Paducah; daughter, Nancy Litchfield of Calvert City; and a grandchild, David Isiah Bobo.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Louis Parham Bobo; two sisters, one brother; and two grandchildren. Her parents were Earl Featherstone and Mae (Page) Featherstone.
Services will be held noon Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with the Rev. James Keeling officiating.
Interment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery in Clinton.
Friends may call 10 a.m. — noon Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Marshall County, 6301 US HWY 68 E, Benton, KY 42025.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.