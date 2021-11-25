Mary Betty Vick, 87, of Paducah, passed to eternity on Nov. 22, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab.
She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church where she was a long-time Sunday School teacher and choir member.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Vick; and her parents, Hubert and Mary Lee Sanderson.
She is survived by a daughter, Jean Crawford (Dennis); granddaughter, Jennifer Wilham (Matt); two great- granddaughters, Emmie and Rosie; granddaughter, Allison Crawford (Matt); a son, Steve Vick (Laura); and granddaughters, Bethany Tagarook (Brandon) and Olivia Vick.
Betty is also survived by a brother, Joe Sanderson (Joann) with nephews David Sanderson (Susan) and children, and Daniel Sanderson; a sister, Julie Williford (Bobby) with nephew Jeremy Williford (Amy) and children, and niece Crystal Williford.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Broadway United Methodist Church with Rev. Ray Chandler officiating. Friends may visit the family from 1 p.m. to service hour.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions in her honor by given to Broadway United Methodist Church, 701 Broadway St., Paducah, KY 42001.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
