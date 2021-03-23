BARDWELL — Mary Beth Brown, 88, of Bardwell, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Brown was born on July 12, 1932, in Arlington, to Elbert and Dora Mae Stanley and lived all but a small portion of her 88 years in her beloved Carlisle County. A graduate of Arlington High School and Bethel College in McKenzie, Tennessee, she was employed for several years at Carbon and Carbide Chemicals Company and was a retired bookkeeper for PC Distributing.
Mrs. Brown was a longtime faithful member of the Arlington First Baptist Church where she taught Bible classes into her 80s. She left a legacy of being a state winner in the Bible Drills and coaching her children, grandchildren, and countless others to awards, but more importantly instilling a love and devotion to God’s Word.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband of 63 years, Noble Keith Brown, whom she married on September 29, 1957, at Southside Baptist Church in Paducah. Together they have three children, Stanley (Pilar) Brown of Cunningham, Craig (LeeAnn) Brown of Cunningham, and Stephanie (Stacy) Overby of Mayfield. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, whom she loved to hear call her Grandmother and was a fixture at their ballgames and other school activities: Amanda Campbell, Brooks (Carrie) Brown, Shelby (Dalton) Hicks, Carson Brown, and Ryan Overby, and 10 great-grandchildren. She loved all of them greatly, but still enjoyed beating them in a game of cards or dominoes whenever she got a chance. In addition, she is survived by one brother, John Stanley of Detroit; and a sister-in-law, Jan Stanley of Owensboro. In her later years, her extended family grew to include a special group of caretakers from Brightmore Home Care.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Elmer Stanley, Jim Stanley, Mershel Stanley, W.T. Stanley and Joe Stanley; and one sister, Opal Stanley. She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Gary Jackson.
Funeral services for Mrs. Brown will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with Rev. David Sphinx officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Arlington First Baptist Church Building Fund, 129 SR 80 W, Arlington KY 42021; or to the Carlisle West Graves Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 608, Cunningham KY 42035.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
