EDDYVILLE — Mary Alice Martin Baker, 82, died on Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Suwanee Furnace Baptist Church and a retired LPN with Caldwell County Hospital.
Survivors include a daughter, Tessa Baker of Eddyville; and a son, Greg Baker, San Antonio, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Nelson Baker. Her parents were John D. and Grace Dycus Martin.
Lakeland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
