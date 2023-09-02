Mary Artie Wilson Brannon, 76, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at her home.

Mary was born in Carlisle County on June 25, 1947, to the late, James Ewing and Martina Louise Piercall Wilson. Mary was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, and retired from Crounse Corporation as a billing clerk. While working at Crounse Corporation, she was honored with having a towboat named after her, M/V Mary Artie Brannon. She was an accomplished business woman, loved traveling with her husband, and enjoyed working in her yard. She was loved dearly by family and friends, and will be greatly missed.

