Mary Artie Wilson Brannon, 76, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at her home.
Mary was born in Carlisle County on June 25, 1947, to the late, James Ewing and Martina Louise Piercall Wilson. Mary was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, and retired from Crounse Corporation as a billing clerk. While working at Crounse Corporation, she was honored with having a towboat named after her, M/V Mary Artie Brannon. She was an accomplished business woman, loved traveling with her husband, and enjoyed working in her yard. She was loved dearly by family and friends, and will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Elaine Stevens (Greg) of Paducah; five sisters, Wanda Mathis (Joe) of Mayfield, Vivian Goatley of Mayfield, Darlene Greuel (Tom) of Franklin, Tennessee, Annette Sapp (Fred) of Louisville, and Betty O’Guinn (Jimmy) of Fancy Farm; two brothers, R.L. Wilson (Sherma) of Paducah, and Terry Wilson (Hettie) of Fancy Farm; two grandchildren, Andy Stevens (Courtney) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Chelsea Stevens of Paducah; four great-grandchildren, Zachary Stevens, Michael Stevens, Madeleine Stevens, and Henry Stevens; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Claude Owen Brannon; daughter, Tina Louise Brannon; two sisters, Eva Alderdice, and Cathy Gray; two brothers, Rudy Wilson, and James E. Wilson Jr..
Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Kentucky with Darrell Venters officiating. Burial will follow at St. Jerome Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah and from noon until the service time of 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Lourdes Mercy Health Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, Kentucky 42002-7100; or Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC. 20090-6011.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.