KEVIL - Mary Anne Lane Hamilton Tomlinson, 93, of Kevil, passed away at 3:34 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Life Care Center of La Center. She was born on Jan. 18, 1929, in Kevil to the late Charles Hinkle Lane and Lyda McElya Lane. Mary was a 1947 graduate of Kevil High School and attended Draughon’s Business College. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in La Center and the Eastern Star. Mary worked at Essex Wire Company, Kevil Elementary School in the cafeteria and at the Oran Missouri Public Library.
She is survived by her son, Mike Hamilton and wife, Phyllis, of Paducah; daughter-in-law, Sharon Hamilton of Kevil; three grandchildren, Tony Hamilton and wife, Melissa, Lorie Hamilton Brooking and husband, Sam, and Ben Hamilton and wife, Tiffany; four great grandchildren, Kaela, Sydney, Abby, and Taryn; five great-great grandchildren, Ashlyn, Zoey, Kali, Adrian, and Dylan.
