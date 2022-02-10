KEVIL — Mary Ann Riley, 63, of Kevil, passed away February 6th, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mary was born on October 4, 1958 to the late Lois and Mary “Patsy” (Robertson) Riley. She retired from Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital where she was a dedicated employee for over 30 years. She always showed kindness and compassion to all who were under her care.
Mary was quick to help a friend or stranger and was the most selfless person to anyone who knew her. She never asked “what can I do to help” she just took action. Her favorite quote and life’s credo was “Pray for the dead and fight like hell for the living.” Mary was independent, strong, fiery and one of a kind. She was the best mother and friend anyone could ever have and she will be dearly missed.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Stella Manion and husband, Brad of St. Louis, Missouri; her son, Dylan Riley and wife, Emma of Dunlap, Illinois; three brothers, James Riley (Barbara), Eugene Riley and Randy Riley (Angie), all of Paducah; one sister, Bettie Matheny (Harry) of Paducah; her beloved grandchildren, Logan Hardin, Clover Manion and Kincaid Manion; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Stella’s father, Charles A. Dick; Dylan’s father, Steven L. Trimble; and her devoted partner of 18 years, Robert D. Rich, who was a second father to Stella and Dylan; four brothers, Tommie, Terry, Russell and Jimmie Riley; and one sister, Dennie Pannell.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Bro. Shane Davenport officiating. Burial will follow at Riley Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Newton Creek Baptist Church, 12800 Ogden Landing Road, Kevil, Kentucky 42053.
You can share a Hug From home, send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.