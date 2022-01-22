Mary Ann Powell, 87, of Paducah, passed away at 9:49 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Gaither Suites of Paducah.
She was a longtime member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church where she served as mother of the Church and chairwoman of the Culinary Committee. She was in sales, alterations, and operated the elevator at the former Watkins Department Store.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin “Pappy” Eugene Powell; parents, George and Anna Brown Andrews; and three sisters, Georgia Alexander, Betty Jean Parker, and Dorothy Vasser.
She is survived by three nieces, Adelle Ballard, Sandra F. Powell and Anna Powell Scrivener, all of Paducah; two great nieces, Jasmine Foster and Brenetta Clark both, of Paducah; three great nephews, Bryan Scrivener, of Paducah, Dwight Ragland, of Louisville, Byron Powell, of Clarksville, Tennessee; and a host of great-great- nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Donna G. Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — noon Tuesday, at the church.
All attending are required to wear a mask.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.