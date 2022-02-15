UNION POINT, Ga. — Mary Ann Brantley, 79 of Union Point, died on Jan. 27, 2022.
Born on Sept 26, 1942 in Camden, Tennessee, to the late Geraldine Grooms and Benjamin Franklin Brantley, after growing up in Sidonia, Tennessee. Mary Ann lived most of her life in Athens.
Mary Ann attended the University of Georgia and was employed at the University Health Services as a dietician until her retirement after 30 years. She was passionate about her career and helped many students with their eating disorders. Due to her extensive knowledge and experience in the field, she lectured throughout the Southeast on Anorexia Nervosa and Bulimia. She enjoyed traveling during her time off and loved Jamaica, living there for quite some time.
Mary Ann was an intelligent, strong, loving woman with a great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Harrington; son-in-law, Troy Sturdivant; grandchildren, Jackson Harrington, Brooke and Brennan Sturdivant; her three sisters, Angela White (Michael), Tina Abernathy and Simone Nace (Wendall); sister-in-law, Carla Kesterson (Kevin); and former husband, Jack Harrington.
The family is holding a private celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, Mary Ann would prefer everyone reach out and be kind or charitable to someone today.
Please leave any kind words and tributes to the funeral home website obituary for Mrs. Brantley.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, East, Athens, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.