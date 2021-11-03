BENTON — Mary Louise Anderson, 93, Benton, died Nov. 2, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
She is survived by her son, John Keith Anderson, Benton; and sisters, Wilma Coleman, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Janet Boardman, Baltimore, Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl George Anderson; one sister; and one brother. Her parents were William and Mary Terry.
She was employed as a nurse at several hospitals and attended Briensburg United Methodist Church.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in the Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Briensburg United Methodist Church, 1966 US-68, Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.