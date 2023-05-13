Sister Mary Agnes VonderHaar, 89, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died May 10, 2023 at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 70th year of religious life. She was a native of Vine Grove.
Sister Mary Agnes was an educator for 33 years, teaching at St. Thomas More in Paducah from 1955-60. She served as pastoral associate at Sacred Heart Parish in Hickman (1996-2004).
Survivors include the members of her religious community; and two brothers, Jerry and Larry VonderHaar, both of Louisville.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 at Mount Saint Joseph, with the praying of the rosary at 9 a.m. Visitation will begin Monday at 4 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. wake service.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Mary Agnes may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Vonderhaar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.