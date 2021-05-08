Mary Agnes “Shortie” Gray, 102, of Paducah, formerly of Eddyville, passed away May 4, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. Mary was a member of Rosebower Baptist Church in Reidland and was a former member of Bethany Baptist Church at Confederate. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and devoted homemaker.
She is survived by one daughter, Jeanette Jones of Reidland; one grandchild, Anita (Will) Gainey; two great-grandchildren, Christopher James Gainey, Heather Michelle (Manuel) Trujillo; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill “Jack” Gray; parents, Roy and Ida Purdy Gresham; two sisters, Evangeline Murphy and Dorothy Pierce; two brothers, Noble and Eugene Gresham.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Lakeland Funeral Home with Justin Mason and Kenneth Puckett officiating. Burial will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.lakelandchapel.com. Please submit your hugs by 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
