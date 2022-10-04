METROPOLIS, Ill. — Mary A. Lauderdale, 90, of Metropolis, passed away at 8:07 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Metropolis with Keith Tilford and Allen Boland officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Pope County.
Mary was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, who was devoted to her family. She was considered “Mom” to numerous people she has met over the years. She was a member of First Christian Church in Metropolis.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Debra Stalker and husband Larry; sons, John L. Lauderdale and wife Debbie and Robert W. Lauderdale and wife Challice; grandchildren, Lori Ann Myers, Ross Lauderdale, Jonathan Lauderdale, Rebecca Baldwin, Leslie Murphy, Afton English, Robert M. Lauderdale, and Christie Rinehart; numerous great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Ada (Spencer) Choate; husband of 56 ½ years, Robert M. “Bob” Lauderdale; sister, Amy Liesemeyer; brother, John Robert Choate.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home and 9—11 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 9 am to the funeral hour at the church.
Mary requested memorials be made in lieu of flowers to the First Christian Church, 420 Catherine Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
