Marvin Hayse Wilson, 91, died on Dec. 7, 2022, at 11:56 a.m., en route to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dan Owen officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.