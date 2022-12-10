Marvin Hayse Wilson, 91, died on Dec. 7, 2022, at 11:56 a.m., en route to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dan Owen officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.

