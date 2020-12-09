Marvin Warren

Marvin Russell Warren, 67, of Paducah, died on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a retired dispatcher from Livingston County Jail and a member of Smithland First Baptist Church.
Surviving are his two children, Melanie Futrell of Evansville, Indiana, and Gary Warren of Salem; his father, Lowell Warren of Smithland; a sister, Evelyn Walker of Grand Rivers; five grandchildren; and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Junie Holman Warren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
